Girl Dies in Auto-Rickshaw Crash Near Rayudupalem of Kakinada
A tragic road accident occurred in Kakinada when an auto-rickshaw carrying students from Kendriya Vidyalaya overturned near Rayudupalem. Among the nine students onboard, fourth-grade pupil Aishwarya was seriously injured. She was rushed to hospital but sadly died from her injuries during treatment. Her parents were left devastated by the news.
The accident involved a total of nine students; the remaining eight escaped with minor injuries. All the injured students were transferred to Kakinada GGH (Government General Hospital) for further treatment. The incident has deeply saddened the community.
