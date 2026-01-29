Girl Dies in Auto-Rickshaw Crash Near Rayudupalem of Kakinada

A tragic road accident occurred in Kakinada when an auto-rickshaw carrying students from Kendriya Vidyalaya overturned near Rayudupalem. Among the nine students onboard, fourth-grade pupil Aishwarya was seriously injured. She was rushed to hospital but sadly died from her injuries during treatment. Her parents were left devastated by the news.

The accident involved a total of nine students; the remaining eight escaped with minor injuries. All the injured students were transferred to Kakinada GGH (Government General Hospital) for further treatment. The incident has deeply saddened the community.