Girls told to excel in all fields with confidence said the chairperson of the Child Welfare Committee Ch Bharathi in Ongole

Ongole: The girls should step into all professions without any fear and everyone should encourage them by providing a non-discriminating and equal gender society, said the chairperson of the Child Welfare Committee for Prakasam district, Ch Bharathi.



She participated as a guest in the awareness program as part of National Girl Child Day celebrations at the SSN Junior College by the RAIDS and Girls Advocacy Alliance on Friday. She asked the girls not to limit themselves to the textbooks but advised to read society also.

The traffic police station Sub-Inspector of Police Haribabu said that the atrocities on girls and women were increasing with the same speed that society was undergoing change and it is the responsibility of all to eradicate them.

The CWC member, B Padmavathi said that the students should inculcate good habits since their childhood and follow the instructions of their parents and teachers. She asked them to know more about the child rights, acts prohibiting child trafficking and child marriages etc.

In another programme, Additional Joint Collector K Narendra Prasad inaugurated the awareness posters designed by the PARA, HOPE NGOs in association with the Child Rights Advocacy Foundation and Andhra Pradesh Pro-Child group, in his chamber on Friday. He said that the newly-introduced Disha Act in Andhra Pradesh would make sure the courts to award punishment to the culprits who committed atrocities on girls and women.

In the program organised at the DRRM Municipal High School, the principal senior civil judge and in-charge District Legal Services Authority secretary B Sobha Kumari inaugurated the poster designed by the Child Welfare Committee. She said that the girls should have knowledge of their rights and duties offered by the Constitution and have minimum awareness of the Acts. She explained about the right to education and asked the students to pledge against child marriages and fight against human trafficking.