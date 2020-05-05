GITAM distributes relief material to needy people at Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: GITAM Deemed to be University distributed ration and other relief material for the needy people here on Tuesday. The material was delivered at their doorsteps residing in Yendada, Sagarnagar, and Rushikonda areas.

Speaking on the occasion, GITAM Vice-Chancellor K Sivaramakrishna advised the public to maintain social distancing. He said that the institution will extend the support to other areas with the help of voluntary donations from the staff. He thanked the Akshaya Patra Foundation for helping for the social activity. He said so far 8,000 food bags were distributed to the daily wage workers who were residing in and around Visakhapatnam.