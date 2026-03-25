Global leaders exude confidence in AP to invest and collaborate

Visakhapatnam: Last month, it was Microsoft Founder and Chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Bill Gates who paid a visit to Amaravati to explore expansion options in key sectors such as heath, agriculture and education.

Back then, detailed discussions were held with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu wherein AP’s Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) initiatives were presented to Bill Gates, highlighting the digital adoptions made by the state, including Data Lake, WhatsApp governance and the Sanjeevani health endeavour.

This month 23rd, it’s Executive Chairman of ArcelorMittal Lakshmi Mittal and his son and CEO of ArcelorMittal Aditya Mittal who came to Anakapalli district for the groundbreaking ceremony of the most talked-about greenfield integrated steel plant of ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AMNS). Held in the presence of Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Metals HD Kumaraswamy, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan and IT Minister Nara Lokesh, their visit to Andhra Pradesh drew global attention once again. The establishment of the largest plant facility of the AM/NS India at Rajayyapeta has set the tone for new beginnings of a robust steel ecosystem with an investment of Rs 1.35 lakh crore, and a production capacity of 17.8 million tonnes per annum.

K Raheja Corp Group President Neel C Raheja at the inauguration of the state’s largest Inorbit Mall in Visakhapatnam

The plant aims to generate close to one lakh direct and indirect employment opportunities. During the groundbreaking ceremony, the Chief Minister emphasised that the foundation stone was laid not just for the plant but for a steel city. During the ceremony, Lakshmi Mittal said, “Even as I have been in the steel industry for five decades now, I can honestly say that what we are building here in India is one of the highlights of these 50 years. We completed the land acquisition exercise over the past year, and prepared necessary groundwork for the plant.” CEO of ArcelorMittal Aditya Mittal mentioned that the plant’s location would derive logistic advantages. “This is certain to strengthen India’s steel ecosystem and serve as the most competitive steel operations in the country,” he stated.

Also, on March 23, K Raheja Corp Group President Neel C. Raheja and Inorbit Malls CEO Rajneesh Mahajan arrived in Visakhapatnam to inaugurate the largest Inorbit Mall in the city spreading over 1.4 million sft area. “In a record time, the Inorbit Mall was completed. When we set out to build Inorbit Mall in 2001, our vision was to create lasting relationships with our partners, communities and the people we serve. Visakhapatnam is a city we have believed in for a long time, and this development is a reflection of that conviction,” emphasised Neel Rajeha during the mall’s inauguration.

With an army of global leaders considering Andhra Pradesh as a favourable destination to invest and collaborate, the state hogs the limelight for apparent reasons.