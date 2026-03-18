GOC TASA Strengthens Civil-Military Synergy in Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada: Major General Ajay Misra, General Officer Commanding Telangana & Andhra Sub Area (TASA), undertook a protocol visit to Andhra Pradesh, engaging with key dignitaries in Amravati and Vijayawada to enhance civil-military cooperation and promote Military Civil Fusion.

During the visit, Maj Gen Misra met Shaikh Abdul Nazeer, Governor of Andhra Pradesh, and discussed the Indian Army’s role in nation-building, community development, disaster management, and security. The Governor appreciated the Army’s initiatives in supporting civil society and strengthening national resilience.

The GOC also held discussions with TG Bharat, Minister for Industries, focusing on the defence industry ecosystem in Andhra Pradesh. The talks emphasised mentorship and support for industrial growth, with a view to fostering innovation and self-reliance in defence manufacturing.

Security-related matters were deliberated with Harish Kumar Gupta, Director General of Police. In addition, Maj Gen Misra met Chief Secretary G. Sai Prasad to review welfare measures for Ex-Servicemen (ESM) and the functioning of the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS).









The series of meetings concluded on a positive note, with all stakeholders reaffirming their commitment to strengthening cooperation between the military and civil authorities. The visit underscored the importance of synergy in addressing security challenges, supporting veterans, and advancing industrial and social development.