Godavari river banks emerge as global medical hub

Rajamahendravaram: The banks of the River Godavari are rapidly becoming a pivotal hub for international medical excellence. The GSL Educational Society, based in Rajamahendravaram, recently achieved two historic milestones in Uzbekistan, establishing itself as a global leader in high-tech healthcare simulation and advanced surgical expertise across Central Asia.

The Society for Healthcare Simulation, in collaboration with GSL, recently concluded the 7th Annual International Healthcare Simulation Conference (SIMULCON 2026) in Tashkent. This event marked a watershed moment as the first-ever healthcare simulation conference in Central Asia. GSL organised 13 specialised, skill-based workshops at Tashkent State Medical University and a main conference at the Hyatt Regency, demonstrating that its expertise in simulation-based education is on par with that of the most advanced nations. The event attracted over 600 delegates and included global experts from the USA, South Korea, Singapore, and India, demonstrating that the medical community from the Godavari region is now setting the gold standard for patient safety and clinical training on an international stage.

Alongside its success in simulation, GSL has supported the development of the medical landscape by hosting the 4th International Head and Neck and Esthetics Conference.

A first for medical education, complex head and neck cancer surgeries and rhinoplasty procedures performed at the GSL campus in India were telecast live to the National Medical Centre in Tashkent.

“This marked the first time in Uzbekistan’s history that live surgeries were transmitted from India for academic purposes. By sharing real-time surgical innovations with over 400 Asian delegates, GSL is playing a crucial role in upgrading surgical standards in regions where such specialised care is still evolving,” said Dr Ganni Bhaskara Rao, chairman of GSL Educational Institutions.