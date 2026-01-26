God’s blessings, festival grace be upon everyone: Bible Mission

Guntur: President of the Bible Mission and convener of the convention, J Samuel Kiran, expressed his hope that God’s blessings and the grace of the grand festivals may be upon everyone. The 88th Bible Mission Mahotsavams, a three-day spiritual convention, commenced in a grand manner on Sunday at a venue opposite Acharya Nagarjuna University.

Large numbers of devotees from various parts of the state attended the opening day of the convention with devotion and enthusiasm.

Addressing the gathering, J Samuel Kiran said that devotees firmly believe that participation in the Mahotsavams brings divine blessings, spiritual strength, and success in all aspects of life. He expressed happiness that people belonging to different cultures, regions, languages, and communities had gathered together under one platform, setting aside all differences and reflecting unity and harmony.

Earlier, Bible Mission Joint Secretary J Agaman Rao and Rev D Sudhakar delivered spiritual messages, inspiring the devotees with their sermons and reflections on faith and devotion.

Several senior leaders of the Bible Mission were present on the occasion, including Vice-president P John Devadasu, Secretary K Prashanth Kumar, Joint Secretaries D Sudhakar and J Agaman Rao, and Rev M Ravi, among others.

The convention is expected to continue for the next two days with prayers, sermons, and spiritual programmes, drawing thousands of devotees and spreading messages of faith, unity, and hope.