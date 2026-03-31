Goods train derailed in Kommarapudi of Nellore

A goods train carrying tanker wagons derailed near Kommarapudi Railway Junction in Nellore causing temporary disruption to several key rail routes. According to railway officials, two tanker wagons overturned during the incident, which occurred while the train was travelling from Vijayawada to Tirupati.

Upon receiving information about the derailment, railway authorities and staff rushed to the site. Around 200 personnel have been deployed and are working intensively to restore the overturned wagons and repair the affected tracks.

The accident has led to disruptions on routes between Vijayawada and Tirupati, Vijayawada and Chennai, as well as Kommarapudi Junction and Krishnapatnam. Several trains are currently running behind schedule, resulting in inconvenience to passengers.

Officials stated that all necessary measures are being taken to expedite restoration work and resume normal train services at the earliest.