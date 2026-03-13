GoPals Launches “Go Yatra 2026 – Mission HEAL” Across AP & Telangana

GoPals, a grassroots movement dedicated to protecting indigenous cows and promoting sustainable rural livelihoods, is organizing Go Yatra 2026 – Mission HEAL across Andhra Pradesh (AP) and Telangana from March 14 to March 22, 2026.

The Yatra focuses on spreading awareness about HEAL – Natural Healing, Ecology, Natural Agriculture, and Natural Lifestyle. Through this initiative, GoPals aims to educate rural communities on the importance of plastic-free villages, strengthening local economies (“Being Local”), and integrating Gomaya-based products into everyday life.

A key objective of the Yatra is to strengthen the Go Chetana movement and support the development of Go Grama (cow-centric villages) that promote ecological balance, traditional knowledge, and rural empowerment.

During the Yatra, the GoPals team will conduct village interactions, goshala visits, school awareness sessions, and meetings with local leaders to encourage sustainable practices and revive traditional cow-based rural systems.

Yatra Schedule

March 14–15 – Madanapalle (AP)

Go Yatra and Go Sunday activities

Regional Lead: Manikanta Ji





March 15 – Tirupati (AP)

Meeting with local leaders at 3:00 PM





March 16–17 – Addanki (AP)

Visit to Mattivillu Goshala

Regional Lead: Subash Chandrabose Ji





March 18–19 – Adilabad (Telangana)

Village Go Yatra and community outreach

Regional Leads: Mallesh Ji and Pochanna Ji





March 20 – Mahabubnagar (Telangana)

School meetings focusing on plastic awareness

Regional Lead: Mallesh Ji





March 21 – Nagarkurnool (Telangana)

Go Yatra and meetings on Natural Healing

Regional Lead: Surath Ji





March 22 – Telkapally (Telangana)

Closing Go Yatra at APPJ Pally





The GoPals movement invites volunteers, community leaders, and well-wishers to participate and support this mission to build healthier villages and a strong rural economy rooted in natural living.