Gouru Charita Reddy Conducts Bhoomi Puja for Road and Drainage Development in Kallur
In a significant step towards enhancing urban infrastructure, MLA Mrs. Gouru Charita Reddy participated in the Bhoomi Puja program today for a road and drainage project valued at 70 lakhs. This initiative is part of a broader array of developmental worksin the 21st Ward of Kallur, specifically in the FCI Kalani 2 area.
The Bhoomi Puja event attracted an assembly of concerned government officials, alliance leaders, local activists, and community members, all gathered to witness the auspicious beginning of the project. The undertakings aim to improve the conditions of roads and drainage systems, ultimately benefiting residents and boosting local development.
With these efforts, the local government continues to demonstrate its commitment to enhancing urban living standards and fostering a better quality of life for the community.