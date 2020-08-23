Government Complexes Waiting for Final Touches

Amaravati: While there is a visible presence of police and private security guards on the roads and at the various premises, the incomplete structures in Amaravati fondly wait for someone to give them the final touches and make them livable.

The tall buildings remain uncared for more than 15 months, ever since there was a change in the government.

The agitation of the farmers, who had given away their fertile lands for a world-class capital that was dreamt of five years ago, completed 250 days as of Sunday. They are protesting against the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government's decision to create three capitals, reducing Amaravati to a mere legislative capital.

As the government asked the contractors to leave from the construction sites without completing the works, the public property became unfinished. All the government complexes areas including the Secretariat buildings which were in the first phase of construction, Assembly and High Court buildings construction sites, bungalows of Ministers, Executive Officials, Heads of Departments which are in various stages of completion, almost completed toll towers of MLAs and MLCs Apartments, All India Service officials apartments, Gazetted and Non Gazetted Officials apartments and others have been slowly turning into a no-man land. On the other hand, the densely growing thorn trees giving a forest look and it appears very difficult to even walk on the tar and other roads constructed in the capital city.

The Government officials apartments at Amaravati capital city.

The iron frames on the apartments and other buildings, which are incomplete, are affected with the rust. Stagnated water on the buildings led to further damage to the uncompleted concrete works.



Speaking to this correspondent, G Babu Rao, a poor farmer, who donated an acre land at Nelapadu village, to the AP Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) said that they lost the hopes on government as Chief Minister did not even pay attention to the appeals and protests of the farmers from last fifteen months. The only hope is on the Courts, he added. He said that the people at the helm of the affairs in the Government were converting the entire capital region area into an uninhabited and useless land with vested interests. He said that the Government repealed the APCRDA Act unlawfully at the disadvantage of the people who trusted it and surrendered 33,000 acrs of land for construction of world-class capital city for the entire State, not only for the people living at Amaravati.