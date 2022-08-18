Government encouraging agri research to improve productivity: Kakani Govardhan Reddy

Nellore: The State government is encouraging new research and technologies in agriculture sector for better productivity, said Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy here on Wednesday.

He virtually inaugurated 13 new buildings of the varsity constructed at a cost of Rs 36 crore and said because of support of the government the status of NG Ranga Agriculture University has improved from 31st position to 11th position in the country. He exuded confidence that in the coming years the varsity would bag the first position.

The Minister said the varsity was focusing on crop-related research for better yields spending minimum expenditure. He appealed to the agriculture scientists to focus on development of varieties that can resist pests and give good yield to the growers. He said alternative cropping systems assume significance in the whole agricultural sector and asked the officials to create awareness among farmers.

Govardhan Reddy said the State government was managing the imbalance between procurement of the produce and the MSP and finally supporting the farmers for their wellbeing. He said there is no dearth of water for irrigation in the State and he thanked the YSR family for a vision starting Jala Yagnam which is now giving satisfactory results.

He reiterated that the Chief Minister was going to inaugurate much awaited Nellore and Sangam barrages in the district by the end of August. He said they were now focusing on issues of the tomato farmers in the State and informed them that they had restarted drip irrigation with 70 pc subsidy.

The Minister also said they were constructing godowns for all Rythu Bharosa Kendras in the State for the benefit of farmers who strive hard for storage. He said the State government was paying insurance premium to the farmers and has been supporting the farmers during natural calamities.

District Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu said that 60-70 pc of population was relying on agriculture and its allied professions and now the State government has been devising plans to support them. RBKs are distributing seeds, pesticides and fertilisers to the farmers and said they had procured 6 lakh metric tonnes of paddy from the farmers during rabi and kharif. He said construction of 30 godowns in the district was in progress.

Vice-Chancellor of Acharya NG Ranga Agriculture University Prof Vishnuvardhan Reddy said the varsity has been developing seed varieties to secure better yields. With the support extended by the State government, the varsity bettered its position from 31st to 11th among 79 varsities across the country.

He said they were planning to improve drone technology in the agriculture sector and students of agricultural polytechnics were being trained on the subject. KVK Director Dr L Prasanthi, centre head of agriculture research station Dr U Vineetha and other officials were present.