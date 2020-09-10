Government has clarity on Amaravati farmers' stir: Kodali Nani

Gudivada: Civil Supplies Minister KodaliVenkateswara Rao alias Nani said the government has clarity on the agitation of the farmers and stated that the distribution of house site pattas was temporarily halted due to the directions of the court.



Kodali Nani spoke to the media in Gudivada on Thursday and explained the objectives of the government. He said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has decided to distribute 30 lakh house site pattas to the eligible poor. He said some people moved the court opposing the distribution of house sites and the court issued orders for halting the distribution of house site pattas.

He said the government would register the house sites or the houses in the name of beneficiaries. Referring to TDP president Chandrababu Naidu and the ongoing controversy on Amaravati capital issue and the farmers agitation in the capital, Kodali said he and the state government has clarity on the farmers agitation. He said he was not fighting to increase his property values in Amaravati. He clarified that he told the Chief Minister not to continue the legislative capital in Amaravati, if house site pattas are not allotted to the poor there.

He alleged that some TV channels are in the false impression that the people would believe what they broadcast. He said TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu provokes his party men to abuse the ruling party leaders and he knew very well about mindset of Chandrababu. Kodali Nani said Chandrababu Naidu would use some TV channels to portray him as big leader.