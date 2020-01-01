Government is contemplating new dam down stream of Gandikota Reservoir

Kadapa: As part of the initiative in providing water for agriculture operations and drinking water to drought-hit mandals like Jammalamadugu, Pulivendula, Muddanuru, Vempalle, Vemula Jammalamadugu Mandals. etc the district government has decided to construct another dam with capacity of 20tmcft under stream of Gandikota reservoir very soon.

It may be recalled that chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during his recent tour which was held from 23rd to 25th December last year announced this latest project in the public meeting at Rayachoti. He also directed the officials to prepare estimations as he would like to laid foundation stone for the proposed project likely in the month of February 2020.

According to the official sources, the district administration is on the job of acquiring lands for the purpose at Adiveti Palle, Teneti Palle villages in Muddanuru Mandal. Sources disclosed that it was estimated to spend a total Rs 1500 to 1600crores various purposes like land acquisition, implementation of R&R package, dam construction etc.

It is learnt that this project was aimed to provide around 1.50lakh acres through Chitravathi Balancing Reservoir (CBR), and Pulivendula Balancing Reservoir(PBR) and some irrigation canals, as many as 200 villages for drinking water purpose.

The proposed project would help to draw the Krishna floodwaters through Pothi Reddy padu reservoir from Srisailam Dam and stored around 20tmcft to irrigate lands and stabilization of Ayacut. "As per the directions of the chief minister we are on the job of preparing estimations and acquisition will be taken up very soon," an official said.