Government of AP inks pact with leading Taiwanese companies

Visakhapatnam: Just a day before the Confederation of Indian Industry Partnership Summit 2025, the Government of Andhra Pradesh signed two MoUs with leading Taiwanese companies.

At a time when Andhra Pradesh is taking a big leap towards growth trajectory, the MoUs reflect the efforts considered by the state government to accelerate AP's growth.

Sharing the agreement signed, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu posted on ‘X’ stating that it marks another step in strengthening the state’s industrial growth story. “Allegiance Group will set up an industrial park across 470 acres in Kuppam with an investment of Rs.400 crore, creating about 50,000 director plus indirect jobs,” the Chief Minister posted.

The Chief Minister further posted on the social media platform, mentioning, “eJoule India JV, a partnership between eJoule Inc. (USA), Creative Sensor INC and Sensate Technologies LLP (India), will establish India’s first 23 GWh Precursor-free single-crystal Cathode active material and solid-state electrolyte manufacturing facility at Orvakal, Kurnool with an investment of Rs.18,000 crore. The project will generate 2,000 direct jobs.”

Also, the Chief Minister informed that these MoUs reflect the government’s commitment towards advanced manufacturing and sustainable growth under the ‘Swarna Andhra Vision @ 2047, making the state a key driver in India’s journey towards Viksit Bharat.