Government Prioritizes Welfare of the Poor, says Dola Sri Bala Veeranjaneyaswamy

Ongole – Dr. Dola Sri Bala Veeranjaneyaswamy, the State Social Welfare Minister, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the welfare and development of impoverished communities, emphasizing that all electoral promises will be fulfilled without compromise.

In a ceremonial tribute to Amarjeevi Potti Sriramulu at the CVN Reading Room Circle in Ongole on Sunday, the minister addressed reporters at the Collectorate, outlining the government's progressive initiatives to enhance educational outcomes in social welfare hostels.

Dr. Veeranjaneyaswamy announced that targeted efforts are being made to improve results for the 10th and Intermediate examinations, with plans to categorize students based on their talents and provide tailored educational support. "We are focused on ensuring that 100 percent of students pass their examinations. This year alone, we have seen 40 individuals successfully selected for medical education through NEET and an additional 60 gaining admissions to prestigious institutions such as IITs and NITs," he stated.

The minister also clarified ongoing actions to address the issue of social pensions, indicating that a current survey is identifying ineligible recipients, with new pensions and ration cards expected to be issued shortly.

The government's persistent efforts signal a steadfast commitment to empowering underprivileged sections of society through quality education and social support.