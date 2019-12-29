Government releases first list of beneficiaries for Jagannana Amma Vodi scheme

The first list of beneficiaries has been released in connection with the ambitious 'Jagananna Amma Vodi' scheme in Andhra Pradesh. Of which, 41 lakhs 46 thousand 884 beneficiaries have been identified by the government. The list is displayed in village / ward secretaries. However, it is possible to announce the final list with a few others after receiving objections from the the stage holders.

The government says it has identified nearly 90 percent of beneficiaries and ten percent seems to have delayed with a technical problem. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch the scheme on January 9.

The Andhra Pradesh government has said that it is introducing the 'Jagananna Amma Vodi' scheme with the idea to provide financial assistance of Rs. 15,000 to the parents of the students going to schools.

Although the scheme was introduced to students of classes 1-10 it was decided to apply to the inter. 6,455.80 crore was allocated for Amma Vodi Scheme. However, this number is likely to increase. The government has already raised funds. On January 9, each student's mother account will be credited with Rs 15,000.