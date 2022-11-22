Government showing no bias in implementing welfare schemes: Deputy CM Amzath Basha

Kadapa (YSR District): Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha has appealed the people to bless Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy by extending their cooperation as he has been striving hard for the welfare of the State.

As part of the 'Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam' programme, the Deputy Chief Minister along with party leaders and officials visited the 11th division in the city on Tuesday.

On this occasion, he interacted with the people to learn about their problems and instructed the officials to solve them immediately. Pointing out that the State was facing some challenges, he said that to ensure the progress of the State, it was essential for the YSRCP to retain power in 2024 elections.

While analysing government schemes like Amma Vodi, Jagananna Vidya Deevena, Jagananna Vidya Kanuka, Jagananna Housing Colonies, YSR Vahana Mithra, YSR Pensions, YSR Zero per cent interest scheme, YSR Cheyutha etc., he said that every house in the city was getting benefitted under at least two to three government schemes.

He said that during the previous TDP regime, development was totally neglected because of only political reasons. He said that under three-and-a-half year YSRCP rule, welfare schemes were being implemented irrespective of political affiliations as the government considered poverty as the criteria instead of politics.

Eleventh division corporator Srilalitha, Deputy Municipal Commissioner Ramana Reddy, YSRCP leaders N Subba Reddy, Shaik Mahammodh Shafi and others were present.