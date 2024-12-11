  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Governor Abdul Nazeer urged to do justice to Girijan outsourced teachers

Governor Abdul Nazeer urged to do justice to Girijan outsourced teachers
x
Highlights

Outsourced teachers are paid meagre salaries

Vijayawada: In an appeal to Governor S Abdul Nazeer at Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday, member of the state ST Com-mission Vadithya Soma Sanakr Naik sought his intervention to do justice to the Girijan outsourced teachers and lecturers who had been working in Tribal Welfare Gurukulam for meagre salaries for nearly two decades. He appealed to the Governor to convert outsourced teachers and lecturers working in Tribal Welfare Gurukulam into contract residential teachers and pay salaries as per the Pay Revision Commission of 2022.

Sankar Naik recalled that the Girijan teachers were recruited in 2008 as guest teachers and converted in 2012 as part time employees and enhanced their salaries in 2017 as per the PRC scale of 2010.

In the government educational institutions and other welfare Gurukulams only regular or contract teachers and lecturers are working. Only in the tribal welfare Gurukulams, outsourced teachers and lec-turers are working though they are working on par with regular staff. The salaries of these outsourcing teachers and lecturers had been stagnant for the last eight years.

Sankar Naik appealed to the Governor to his good offices to change the 1,143 outsourced teachers and lecturers into contract teachers and lecturers and pay salaries as per the 2022 PRC. He pointed out that the teachers and lecturers are getting salaries less than the office assistants.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick