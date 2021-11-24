Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan returns to Raj Bhavan

Vijayawada: Having fully recovered from Covid-19, Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan returned to the Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada on Tuesday, after he was discharged from the AIG Hospitals in Gachibowli in Hyderabad.



On his arrival at the Raj Bhavan, the Governor and Lady Governor Suprava Harichandan were received by special chief secretary to Governor R P Sisodia, joint secretary to Governor A Shyam Prasad and other officers of Raj Bhavan.

The Governor thanked the people of Andhra Pradesh and said that it was because of blessings of the people of the state and the dedicated services of the doctors at AIG Hospitals, that he has been able to fully recover from Covid-19 within a short period and also thanked everyone who wished for his well-being and speedy recovery.

The Governor appealed to the people that they should remain alert and strictly follow the Covid-appropriate behaviour always. He said even though there is a decline in the number of fresh Covid-19 cases being reported across the country, all precautions should still be followed till the pandemic is completely eradicated.