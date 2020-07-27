Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan urged to announce Amaravati as one and only capital of State

Vijayawada: Amaravati Joint Action Committee leaders appealed to the Governor to save the State from the corrupt leaders and announce Amaravati as the one and only capital city not treating as political game.

After sending the appeal to Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, JAC leaders Siva Reddy, RV Swamy, Gadde Tirupati Rao and Mallikarjuna Rao addressing the media said that after sacrificing land for the capital city, now they are virtually on the road.

Siva Reddy said that the agitators organised a virtual rally with the slogans not to treat them as criminals and file criminal cases against them for seeking justice. He said that they had submitted an 8-page memorandum to the Governor stating that they were against the decisions taken by the government on decentralisation and repeal of the CRDA Act.

He said that the government was resorting to violation of the Constitution by not sending the Bills to the Select Committee and passing them once again in the Assembly.

Due to the uncertainty in the State, no one is coming forward to invest in AP, Siva Reddy said.

JAC convener Gadde Tirupati Rao said that the proposal of the three capital cities is a pack of lies. "The Assembly has no power to make Kurnool as the judicial capital," he said.

He recalled that a number of investors came forward to invest Rs 30,000 crore in Amaravati. He alleged that the present dispensation is politicising every issue ignoring the welfare of the State. Other conveners RV Swamy and Mallikarjuna Rao also spoke.