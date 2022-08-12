Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan calls for grand success of Har Ghar Tiranga

Vijayawada: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan felicitated gallantry awardees, both serving and retired personnel of Eastern Naval Command, in connection with the Independence Day, at a programme held in Raj Bhavan here on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said that the felicitation of gallantry awardees assumes significance as the nation is celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

He recalled the event of the 'Victory Flame' that was brought to Raj Bhavan as part of the Swarnim Vijay Varsh celebrations commemorating the 50th anniversary of India's victory in the 1971 war and the felicitation of the war widows and the Gallantry Award Winners of the 1971 war on the occasion.

He said his visit to the National War Memorial in New Delhi was a memorable moment for him as he could pay tributes to the martyrs by laying a wreath at the memorial, as a mark of respect for the brave war heroes, who made ultimate sacrifice for the nation.

The Governor said that as the whole nation is celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, people should bring the Tiranga home and hoist it from August 13 to 15 as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign as the National Flag represents the hopes and aspirations of the people of and it is a symbol of our national pride.

"I appeal to everyone to bring the National Flag home and hoist it from August 13 to 15 and make the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign a grand success," said Governor Harichandan.

The Gallantry Award winners who have been felicitated by the Governor during the programme include serving personnel Commodore Varun Singh and Capt. Milind Mohan Mokashi- Shaurya Chakra, Capt. AK Thomurothu, Commanders Shailender Singh, GB Yaduvanshi, Dhirender Bisht, Lt. Commander Manu Mishra, Petty Officers Thongbam Prakash Singh, LA Amit, MC A Ramesh Kumar Mukhar - Nao Sena Medal (Gallantry) and retired personnel Commodore Chinnaveerayya, YSM, NM (G), Commander Jai Prakash, Shaurya Chakra and Commander L. Kakshmana Rao, Nao Sena Medal (Gallantry).

Commodore M Goverdhan Raju, Naval Officer-in-Charge, Andhra Pradesh, Lt. Commander Dinesh Kumar, Coordinating Officer, joint secretary to Governor PS Surya Prakash and others attended the programme.