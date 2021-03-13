Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan condoles death of Brahma Kumaris' Dadi

Vijayawada: Governor of Andhra Pradesh Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on Friday expressed grief and sadness at the sudden demise of Brahma Kumaris' chief administrator Rajyogini Dadi Hriday Mohini on Thursday at a private hospital in Mumbai.

The Governor said that Dadi Hriday Mohini, who joined the Brahma Kumaris at the age of 8 in 1936 dedicated her life in the service of the Brahma Kumaris institution. He said that Rajyogini devoted her life in the pursuit of intense spiritual endeavour, soul consciousness, spiritual attainment, meditation and spread positive message of the Brahma Kumaris family globally. He offered his heartfelt condolences to members of the Brahma Kumaris institution.