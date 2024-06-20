Live
- India has no right to question references made on J&K in Pak-China joint statement: Pakistan Foreign Office
- SDGM: Sunny Deol to Star in Gopichand Malineni's Pan-India Action Thriller
- RBI Governor urges banks to adopt AI for reducing risk of fraud
- Sharad Pawar Emphasizes Congress's Role in Opposition Leadership
- Rajeev Khandelwal says Yoga is real workout, enhances potential of other workouts
- 14 deaths in Delhi due to heatwave; 118 people in hospitals: Saurabh Bharadwaj
- T20 World Cup: Arshdeep to be an important factor in India-Afghanistan clash, says Robin Singh
- Euro 2024: UEFA imposes fines on Albania and Serbia for nationalist fan banners
- Yoga Nidra brings key changes in brain’s functional connectivity during practice: Study
- BJP leader Surama Padhy elected unopposed as Odisha Assembly Speaker
Just In
Governor S Abdul Nazeer takes part in 56th Convocation of Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University
Governor and Chancellor of Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University S Abdul Nazeer presiding over the 56th Convocation of the University here on Wednesday said that the world we live in is undergoing a period of unprecedented transformation as the climate change threatens global food security and poses challenges for agricultural professionals.
Bapatla : Governor and Chancellor of Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University S Abdul Nazeer presiding over the 56th Convocation of the University here on Wednesday said that the world we live in is undergoing a period of unprecedented transformation as the climate change threatens global food security and poses challenges for agricultural professionals.
Speaking at the convocation, the Governor said that earning a degree from this prestigious institution is a significant milestone for the graduating students as it signifies not just an academic accomplishment, but a commitment to a noble cause of ensuring food security of our nation and the world.
Earlier, the Governor presented degrees, medals and merit certificates to Graduate, Post Graduate students and research scholars and congratulated them on their academic achievement. Dr Himanshu Pathak, Director General of Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and Secretary of the Department of Agricultural Research and Education (DARE) attended the programme as the chief guest. Vice Chancellor Dr R Sarada Jayalakshmi Devi read out the annual report of the University.