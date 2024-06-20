Governor S Abdul Nazeer takes part in 56th Convocation of Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University

Bapatla : Governor and Chancellor of Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University S Abdul Nazeer presiding over the 56th Convocation of the University here on Wednesday said that the world we live in is undergoing a period of unprecedented transformation as the climate change threatens global food security and poses challenges for agricultural professionals.

Speaking at the convocation, the Governor said that earning a degree from this prestigious institution is a significant milestone for the graduating students as it signifies not just an academic accomplishment, but a commitment to a noble cause of ensuring food security of our nation and the world.

Earlier, the Governor presented degrees, medals and merit certificates to Graduate, Post Graduate students and research scholars and congratulated them on their academic achievement. Dr Himanshu Pathak, Director General of Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and Secretary of the Department of Agricultural Research and Education (DARE) attended the programme as the chief guest. Vice Chancellor Dr R Sarada Jayalakshmi Devi read out the annual report of the University.

