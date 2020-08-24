Govt. doctor jumps to death in Krishna river over family disputes in Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada: The government doctor named Srinivasa Rao who is working in the Guntur Government General Hospital (GGH) reportedly committed suicide by jumping into the Krishna river on Sunday. The deceased aged 40 is survived with his wife and two children and is a resident of Kothapet, Guntur. The preliminary reports states that the man has took the final plunge after having a dispute with his wife.

Srinivas who came near Prakasam barrage had moved suspiciously for a while and jumped into the river leaving his bike, Aadhaar Card, ID Card and mobile on the pavement. The incident took place at around 7 PM on Sunday.

Some of the locals saw it and immediately informed the police. Vijayawada One Town CI Venkateshwarlu, who was there, tried to rescue Srinivas with the help of a rope with his staff but their operation failed. Srinivas was swept away while everyone was watching as the flood water was high. Police have registered a case. The gale in the river began. Police, NDRF and SDRF teams are holding search operations for the missing person while the police informed the news to the deceased family members.