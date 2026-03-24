Govt fast-tracks city gas rollout to cut LPG risk

Vijayawada: Amid rising concerns over LPG availability and exposure to global supply disruptions, Andhra Pradesh has moved to accelerate the rollout of City Gas Distribution (CGD) networks, unveiling a policy framework that introduces time-bound clearances, deemed approvals and institutional coordination to fast-track pipeline infrastructure.

The initiative aligns with India’s broader push to expand piped natural gas (PNG) as a cleaner and reliable fuel alternative for households, commercial establishments and industry.

The transition to PNG is expected to lower fuel costs for consumers while improving supply stability. For industry and urban commercial centres, expanded CGD networks are seen as a key enabler, ensuring access to continuous, clean energy and supporting long-term economic activity.

To address execution bottlenecks, the State has introduced a three-tier coordination mechanism spanning policy, operations and district-level implementation. A state-level committee chaired by the chief secretary will provide strategic oversight, while a sub-committee under Infrastructure and Investment department will resolve operational constraints. District-level panels headed by collectors will act as single-point authorities for granting all statutory permissions, including Right of Way approvals.

All approvals will be processed through a single-window platform designed to improve transparency and reduce administrative delays. Pending applications exceeding 30 days are to be cleared within seven days, while new applications will be subject to defined timelines. The framework incorporates deemed approvals if authorities fail to act within stipulated timelines. In a further step to accelerate rollout, Right of Way permissions are to be granted within 24 hours, failing which project developers can proceed after notifying the relevant authorities.

The policy also reduces cost barriers by waiving charges for underground pipelines on public land and allowing overground infrastructure and gas stations at nominal lease rates. Departments have been directed to appoint nodal officers and integrate their approval systems with the single-window platform within seven days to ensure seamless implementation.

The reforms are expected to accelerate CGD network expansion across the State, enhance energy security, and support industrial growth by reducing dependence on conventional fuel supply chains.