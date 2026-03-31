Govt keen on providing own houses to poor: Collector

Ongole: The government is providing the poor with an opportunity to own a house under the PMAY 2.0 and Housing for All schemes, observed Prakasam district collector P Raja Babu.

He, along with Ongole MLA Damacharla Janardhana Rao, OUDA Chairman Shaik Reyaz, and others, inaugurated a newly constructed home and handed over thekeys to its beneficiary, Surendra, in Ongole town on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector noted that the event marks the second phase of home distribution, with 3 lakh houses already delivered in the first phase. He added that pending constructions would be completed at the earliest. The government is also providing land, two cents in urban areas and three cents in rural areas, along with construction assistance. The unit cost has been fixed at Rs 2.50 lakh, with additional support of Rs 50000 for SC/BC beneficiaries, Rs 75000 for ST beneficiaries, and Rs 1 lakh for PVTG (tribal) communities, he explained.

MLA Janardhana Rao highlighted that Rs 39.6 crore has been sanctioned to complete previously stalled TIDCO housing units in Ongole, with allocations expected soon.

The officials urged all eligible families to apply under PMAY 2.0 and realise their dreams of owning a home soon.