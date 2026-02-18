Govt keen to promote sports talent: Collector

Vijayawada: NTR district collector Dr G Lakshmisha said the government is making sustained efforts to promote sporting talent and urged young athletes to utilise the facilities provided to reach greater heights in the sports arena.

As part of the SAAP League tournaments, the NTR district-level chess tournament was conducted for Under-13, 15, 17 and 19 categories by the District Sports Authority at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

The tournament was inaugurated by SAAP Director Arjuna and Dronacharya Awardee and SAAP Board Member Arikapudi Ramana Rao, Administrative Officer Ramana Naik, and District Sports Development Officer Kakarla Koteswara Rao.

Speaking at the valedictory function, the Collector said that players selected at the district-level would represent NTR district in the State-level competitions scheduled to be held in Tirupati on February 21 and 22. Earlier in the day, Dr Lakshmisha inspected Sri Karnati Rammohana Rao Municipal School at Suryaraopet and GDET Municipal High School at Patamata, directing teachers to implement a 100-day action plan to achieve excellent results in the upcoming Class X examinations.

Along with DEO L Chandrakala, the district collector visited the GDET School, where Class X students were appearing for their daily slip test.