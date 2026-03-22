Govt permits fresh counselling for village agri assistants

Vijayawada: The state government has granted permission to conduct fresh counselling for the transfer of village agricultural assistants (VAAs) in Krishna and Kurnool districts, in compliance with the directions of the High Court. The entire transfer process is expected to be completed by the end of March.

Swarna Gramam and Swarna Wardu secretary Katamaneni Bhaskar issued GO No 6, authorising the fresh counselling process. The director, SGSW, Vijayawada, has been directed to issue a detailed counselling schedule for conducting the transfers. As per the GO, fresh counselling will be conducted for 103 VAAs in Krishna district and 106 in Kurnool district.

The decision follows a division bench judgment of the High Court, which directed the authorities to undertake a fresh transfer process by considering the options exercised by employees prior to litigation. The court also emphasised that transfers should strictly adhere to the prescribed guidelines.

Earlier, several VAAs had approached the High Court alleging that transfers were carried out in violation of guidelines, without considering their preferences and seniority, resulting in postings to far-off locations.

Following the court’s directions, the district collectors of Krishna and Kurnool districts sought government permission to conduct fresh counselling, particularly in view of the existing ban on transfers in the department.

After examining the matter, the government permitted the fresh counselling process to ensure transparency and fairness in transfers. The Director of the department has been directed to issue a detailed counselling schedule.

Officials stated that necessary steps would be taken to complete the transfer process within the stipulated timeframe, ensuring compliance with court directives and administrative guidelines.