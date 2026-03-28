Govt promises support to bus accident victims

SocialWelfare Minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy and Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar assured that the State government would extend all possible support to the victims and their families affected by the Markapuram road accident.

On Friday, the Ministers, accompanied by MLAs Damacherla Janardhana Rao, Inturi Nageswara Rao and BN Vijay Kumar, and Ongole Urban Development Authority Chairman Shaik Reyaz, visited the injured passengers undergoing treatment at Government General Hospital in Ongole and inquired about their well-being.

Speaking to the media, Minister Swamy stated that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Education Minister Nara Lokesh had contacted both Ministers immediately after the accident. He expressed grief over the loss of 14 lives and conveyed condolences to the bereaved families, assuring that quality medical care would be provided to all the injured.

Minister Ravi Kumar announced that the government has declared a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the families of the deceased and Rs 2 lakh to the injured. The Central government has also announced Rs 2 lakh to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured, he added.

MLA Janardhana Rao noted that accidents are occurring due to excessive speeding on wide roads and assured that measures would be taken to enforce speed restrictions.

District and medical officials were also present during the visit.