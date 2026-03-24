Govt ramps up power readiness as coal crisis looms

Vijayawada: Amid global uncertainties impacting coal imports, the Andhra Pradesh government has intensified measures to ensure uninterrupted power generation during the upcoming summer season.

Special chief secretary to the Chief Minister and the energy department K Vijayanand on Monday conducted a review meeting in Vijayawada regarding APGenco’s performance and its preparedness to meet the anticipated surge in electricity demand.

During the review, Vijayanand assessed coal availability across thermal power stations, noting that stocks currently stand at around 15 days, including coal in transit. He directed officials to closely monitor stock levels and ensure seamless coordination with ports and the Railways for uninterrupted coal supply.

Emphasising operational efficiency, he instructed that all generating units be run at optimal capacity to maintain grid stability during peak demand hours. He also asked APGenco to assess imported coal requirements for the Krishnapatnam Thermal Power Plant and finalise supply schedules at the earliest.

The special chief secretary lauded Genco for achieving a record power generation of 6,101 MW and 5,730 MW ex-bus output, the highest since its inception. He also appreciated the performance of APPDCL for achieving 2,339 MW generation with a 97.45 per cent plant load factor.

In line with the directions of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Vijayanand advised officials to explore measures to reduce generation costs and improve efficiency. He further cautioned that an unfavourable monsoon forecast could increase dependence on thermal power, underscoring the need for advance planning to ensure reliable power supply across the State.

Senior officials, including joint managing director of APTransco G Surya Sai Praveenchand and APGenco managing director P Pulla Reddy, participated in the meeting.