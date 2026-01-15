Govt releases festival dues, brings cheer to employees

Vijayawada: The coalition government on Wednesday released pending dues to government employees on the occasion of the Sankranti festival, bringing cheer to thousands of families across the state. With large sums credited to bank accounts, employees from various departments celebrated the festival on a happy note.

Andhra Pradesh Police Association president Janakula Srinivasa Rao expressed satisfaction over the release of surrender leave encashment and dearness allowance (DA) arrears to police personnel. He said the police fraternity would celebrate Sankranti with great joy this year.

Recalling a previous meeting with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Srinivasa Rao said the Chief Minister had responded positively to the request for release of funds towards surrender leave encashment and had now honoured the assurance. On behalf of all police personnel, he conveyed gratitude and Sankranti greetings to the Chief Minister.

He also thanked finance minister Payyavula Keshav, home minister V Anitha and DGP Harish Kumar Gupta for their support in facilitating the release of the funds.

Earlier, the state government had announced that it would clear DA and DR arrears, surrender leave dues to government employees and police personnel, and pending bills of contractors during the Sankranti festival. Accordingly, the payments were credited on Bhogi day, bringing relief and happiness to the beneficiaries.

Under the DA and DR arrears, an amount ranging from Rs 70,000 to Rs 80,000 has been credited into the accounts of each employee and police personnel. The festival-time release of arrears has also brought joy to the families of retired employees.

The finance department is crediting the funds to nearly 5.7 lakh beneficiaries across the state.