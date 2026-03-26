Govt rolls out fast-track PNG expansion plan

Vijayawada: Amid concerns over global energy disruptions triggered by the Iran-Israel conflict, Andhra Pradesh has initiated a focused review of its City Gas Distribution (CGD) network, flagging potential supply risks and accelerating mitigation measures.

The state-level utilities coordination committee, in its first meeting chaired by chief secretary G Sai Prasad, assessed the possible impact on gas availability and infrastructure within the State.

To speed up network expansion, the government is implementing the AP CGD Right of Way Rules, 2026, enabling deemed approvals within 24 hours, a single window clearance system, and district-level coordination for execution.

In a demand-side shift, the state is introducing a direct benefit transfer (DBT) of Rs 2,400 annually to encourage households to move from LPG to piped natural gas (PNG), aiming to reduce dependence on conventional fuel supplies.

Officials said CGD infrastructure expansion is underway, including revival of the Srikakulam–Kakinada pipeline, safeguarding investments of Rs 400 crore. Execution is being accelerated through policy measures such as “Dig and Restore,” zero rental charges, and streamlined permissions.

The state has set a target of 10,000 PNG connections per district and is expanding usage across commercial and industrial sectors as part of its clean energy transition strategy.

Oil companies have been asked to support rapid scaling of distribution networks. Special chief secretary M T Krishna Babu and representatives of oil companies attended the meeting.