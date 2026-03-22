Govt sanctions Rs. 60 cr for urban biogas plants

Vijayawada: The state government on Saturday sanctioned Rs 60 crore for setting up five compressed biogas plants in select urban local bodies to operationalise municipal solid waste-based bio-energy infrastructure.

The proposed projects will be taken up in Rajamahendravaram, Nellore, Guntur and Ongole, along with the revival and upgradation of an existing compressed biogas (CBG) plant in Vijayawada. “The Government of Andhra Pradesh has accorded administrative sanction for Rs 59.85 crore for the establishment of five CBG plants across key Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in the state,” an official release said.

The four new plants will have a processing capacity of 25 tonne per day (TPD) while the Vijayawada facility will also be upgraded to handle equal volume, with the total capacity in the five ULBs amounting to 125 TPD. The initiative is being implemented with technical consultancy support from the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (CSIR-IICT), Hyderabad, following the state’s decision to shift strategy after “lack of response” to earlier Public Private (PPP) tenders.(PTI)