Govt schools to be developed as corporate schools: Minister

Nellore: Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development Ponguru Narayana has said that all government schools in Nellore Rural constituency would be developed on the lines of Nellore city schools. The M&U Minister has inspected visited ZP Girls High School located in Podalakur Road of Nellore Rural mandal on Friday.

While asserting his government's commitment over promotion of quality education, he said that as part this initiative it was proposed to develop all schools with international standards under Corporate Social Responsbility(CSR) funds with like VRC in nellore city.

He said that ZP High School modernisation works with Rs 5 crore likely this April. On the occasion, the Minister has enquired about infra facilities provided to the students in the school.

Narayana said that Human Resources Development Minister Nara Lokesh will distribute cycles to the poor students provided by Narayana Educational Institutions in Nellore very soon.