Govt stands by victims of adulterated milk incident, says Nimmala

Rajamahendravaram: In the wake of the adulterated milk incident, district in-charge Minister Nimmala Rama Naidu directed the officials to stand by the victims in every possible way and provide all necessary support.

He announced that senior doctors are being brought in from Hyderabad to ensure the best medical facilities are available for those affected, at a review meeting with Health Department officials at the district Collector's camp office on Saturday.

The Minister instructed the district administration and health officials to continuously monitor the situation and ensure that hospitals are equipped with essential medicines, equipment, and diagnostic facilities.

During the briefing, officials informed the Minister that no new dialysis cases have been reported recently. Following the review, the Minister discussed the current situation and findings from field inspections with district Collector Kirti Chekuri.

Rajahmundry Rural MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary, RUDA Chairman Boddu Venkataramana Chowdary, Municipal Commissioner Rahul Meena, and DM&HO K. Venkateswara Rao, and others participated in the meeting.