Govt takes bold step in repealing obsolete laws to push new legislation: Union Minister Varma

Tirupati: A conference titled 'Swa Shakti Bharat – Aatmanirbhar Bharat' was held at Ambedkar Global College of Law, Tirupati, on Wednesday. The event focused on India’s journey toward self-reliance and self-sufficiency, especially in the backdrop of the recent import–export restrictions and their implications for the nation’s economic resilience. The conference was attended by BJP State President PVN Madhav and Union Minister of State for Steel and Heavy Industries Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma as the chief guests. Addressing the gathering, Minister Srinivasa Varma elaborated on the importance of recent legal reforms. He noted the government has taken a bold step by repealing outdated and obsolete laws and introducing new legislation rooted in Indian jurisprudential framework, which represents a major stride toward an indigenous and self-reliant legal system.

Madhav said the series of reforms introduced under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi are paving way for India to emerge as a global power. He underscored that true progress can be achieved only through the use of indigenous, sustainable, and reliable methods, and that integrating local products into daily life is the most certain path toward transforming India into a developed nation. Party district president Samanchi Srinivas presided over the conference. Among those who participated were State Vice-Presidents Kola Anand and K Ashok Raju (Conveners of Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan), Vishnuvardhan Reddy, G Bhanuprakash Reddy (TTD Board Member), State General Secretary Nagothu Ramesh Naidu, District General Secretary Dr Naresh Babu, and others.