Govt to bear Rs 18,000 cr power tariff burden: Minister

Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar stated that the coalition government under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu would bear approximately Rs 18,000 crore in electricity charges, as directed by the AP Electricity Regulatory Commission, instead of passing the burden onto consumers. Addressing various development programmes in Addanki on Friday, he highlighted that electricity tariffs had not been increased even by a single rupee in two years, with charges actually reduced by 13 paise. He also noted that farmers are receiving nine hours of quality power supply daily. He criticised Opposition leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for claiming credit for the coalition government’s welfare and development initiatives, sarcastically remarking that Jagan might soon claim credit for India’s independence as well.

During the visit, the minister inaugurated cement roads, side drains, and a tar road worth Rs 40 lakh, and laid the foundation for Rs 3.85 crore drinking water scheme. He also distributed free bicycles to 133 government school students across two mandals, with over 10000 cycles distributed so far under the initiative.