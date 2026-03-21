Govt to provide 20 lakh jobs to youth

Nellore: Whileasserting his government's commitment to providing 20 lakh jobs to the youth, Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development Ponguru Narayana has said that a job calendar headed by Human Resources Development Minister Nara Lokesh is being designed accordingly. The M&U Minister has inspected village secretariat and fish market at Pogathota in the city.

Later, he conducted a review meeting at Santhapet village secretariat with officials over the status of ongoing works.

Speaking on the occasion as part of this initiative, he said the government is initiating steps for release of job calendar with around 10,060 jobs very soon.

The Minister has said that government proposed to establish new industries in the place of Kovur Sugar Factory (KSF) following various reasons. The Minister said that MSME Nellore cluster will be completed by end of this month. The Minister has instructed the officials to initiate steps for completing ongoing works related to drainage, drinking water, sanitation etc in the interest of transforming Nellore into s Model City.