Govt to support aqua sector with power subsidy: Minister

  • Created On:  18 Feb 2026 6:45 AM IST

Vijayawada: The Coalition government is firmly committed to the welfare and sustained growth of aqua farmers across the state, said energy minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar in the Assembly.

Responding to a question raised by former minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy regarding the implementation of a uniform electricity subsidy for aqua farmers, the Minister provided a detailed clarification on the government’s policy measures. The Minister stated that the coalition government is effectively implementing electricity subsidy support for aquaculture activities.

He explained that the existing zone and non-zone system for aquaculture power supply is being followed, and the identification of eligible beneficiaries has been comprehensively carried out by the Fisheries Department. He emphasized that there are no discrepancies in the beneficiary identification process.

