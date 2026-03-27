Govt to support farmers in tapping global market

Rajamahendravaram: East Godavari district collector Kirti Chekuri has observed that nursery farmers in Kadiyam, known for their ornamental plants and flowers, are yet to fully tap international export opportunities. She was speaking as the chief guest at a workshop on opportunities and strategies for exports from Kadiyam nurseries, held on Thursday. Addressing the gathering, the collector said that while Kadiyam nurseries enjoy a strong brand image at the national level, their presence in global markets remains limited.

She urged farmers to explore the vast opportunities available in international trade and to take proactive steps towards increasing exports. Noting that nurseries across the country export plants worth crores of rupees annually, she said that exports from Kadiyam, despite its reputation, remain comparatively low. The collector attributed this gap primarily to a lack of awareness among farmers regarding export procedures and global market dynamics.

She stated that only about ten firms in the region currently hold export licences and stressed the need to significantly increase this number. Highlighting the importance of understanding international marketing practices and demand trends, she said that better awareness could substantially enhance farmers’ incomes. She also encouraged nursery growers to adopt a planned approach aimed at global markets. Assuring support, the collector said the government is ready to extend all necessary assistance to help farmers expand their reach and strengthen exports. Horticulture officials and nursery farmers participated in the programme.