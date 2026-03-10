Govt urged to focus on irrigation, infra & employment opportunities

Nandyal: Dhone MLA Kotla Jaya Surya Prakash Reddy on Monday urged the State government to focus on irrigation, infrastructure and employment opportunities in the Dhone region while addressing the gathering at Kotha Buruju village during the Mee Bhoomi – Mee Hakku programme. Recalling public grievances raised before the elections, the MLA said many farmers had complained about the presence of photographs of former Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on pattadar passbooks, which they felt was inappropriate. He said the government had promised to remove the photographs and issue new passbooks with the State emblem after coming to power, and added that the promise had now been fulfilled under the leadership of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Highlighting the long-standing challenges faced by farmers in the region, the MLA said Dhone and surrounding areas had been grappling with severe irrigation and drinking water shortages for decades, with agriculture largely dependent on rainfall. However, he noted that recent decisions taken by the Chief Minister and IT Minister Nara Lokesh had begun to improve the situation. He urged the government to construct a balancing reservoir at Gundrevula, stating that such a project would transform the region into a fertile agricultural belt. Kotla also appealed to the government to address the issues faced by the Budagajangala community and to accelerate development initiatives that would benefit farmers and rural communities.

The MLA further stressed the need for industrial development in the region to generate employment for local youth. He proposed the construction of a four-lane road between Nandyal and Koilkuntla and the development of additional bypass roads to improve connectivity. Considering the extensive mining activity in the area, he suggested establishing a mining college to provide specialised education and skill development, along with a government degree college for students. He also sought resolution of issues related to ration depots and the construction of check dams to improve water availability, emphasising that assured irrigation facilities were crucial to alleviating the hardships faced by farmers.

Earlier, G. Rajakumari, District Collector of Nandyal district, welcomed the Chief Minister’s visit to Kotha Buruju, the last village in Nandyal mandal located about 128 km from Nandyal town and 29 km from Dhone. She explained that Dhone mandal lies about 500–600 metres above sea level and is largely characterised by rocky terrain, forcing farmers to depend on rain-fed agriculture and borewells. Despite these challenges, she said farmers in the region were adopting modern agricultural practices and producing export-quality crops while efficiently utilising limited water resources, contributing significantly to the district’s Gross Value Added (GVA).

The Collector said the administration had taken up extensive water conservation works to address water scarcity, including the construction of wells, check walls, check dams, dug-out ponds, rock-filled dams and contour trenches. So far, 1,714 such structures had been completed and another 651 were under progress to improve groundwater levels. She also highlighted the region’s wind potential, noting that five wind power projects with a combined capacity of 1,567 MW had been established with an investment of about Rs.9,700 crore, generating employment for around 2,000 people. Rajakumari further informed that a re-survey of land records was underway in 145 villages across five constituencies in the district, including 16 villages in Dhone mandal, and that the process was being carried out with ground verification and e-KYC to ensure accurate land records within the stipulated 140-day timeframe.