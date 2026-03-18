Govt will fulfil all assurances: Anam

Nellore: Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy has said that the TDP is committed to complete all assurances given by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu during 2024 electioneering in a phased manner.

The minister has inaugurated and laid foundation stones for projects worth Rs 1.68 crore at Annareddypalem village of Sangam mandal on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Ramanarayana Reddy said that especially government is committed to complete every promise given to the farmers despite serious financial crunch. They said that farmers have benefited after abolishing Land Titling Act(LTA) and introduction of news Pattardar Pass Books with government Royal seal, QR Code, Security Line etc measures.

He said that in the current crop season , the administration has established as many as 161 paddy procurement centres (PPCs) under the purview of 404 Rythu Seva Centres (RSCs) to support the farmers in the entire district.

He said that till date government has procured 4,150 metric tonnes of paddy from the farmers and credited the amount within 48 hours of purchasing the produce. District Agriculture Officer(DAO) P. Satyavani, Atmakur RDO Pavani, and others were present.