Govt will fulfil own house dream of all poor: Min Bharath

Kurnool: The State government is committed to fulfilling the dream of every poor family to own a house, stated Industries, Commerce and Food Processing Minister TG Bharath.

Along with district Collector Dr A Siri, he participated in the housewarming ceremony at Joharapuram on Monday and handed over new clothes to the beneficiaries. During the interaction, beneficiaries expressed happiness over moving into their own house, stating that the government support helped them overcome the burden of paying house rent.

Minister Bharath highlighted that under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, eligible beneficiaries can receive up to Rs 2.5 lakh financial assistance and urged people to apply. The Collector informed that thousands of houses are under various stages of completion in the district, with efforts underway to meet housing demands and complete pending works by 2026. Additional financial support is also being extended to SC, BC, and ST beneficiaries as part of the scheme, she informed.