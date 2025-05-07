Live
Grand celebration of Sri Sita Jayanti at Vontimitta Sri Kodandarama Swamy temple
Highlights
Sri Sita Jayanti was celebrated in a grand religious manner on Tuesday at the Sri Kodandarama Swamy Temple in Vontimitta, Kadapa district.
Vontimitta/Tirupati: Sri Sita Jayanti was celebrated in a grand religious manner on Tuesday at the Sri Kodandarama Swamy Temple in Vontimitta, Kadapa district. As part of the celebrations, the day began with Suprabhatam, followed by the sacred Tirumanjanam for the deities. Later, special rituals including Vyasabhishekam, Aaradhana, and Archana were performed for the presiding deities.
In the evening, between 5 PM and 6 PM, the Utsava idols of Sri Sita, Rama, and Lakshmana were ceremoniously seated on a beautifully decorated platform in Ranga Mandapam.
A special “Vasantika Puja” was performed for Sita Devi, amidst the rendering of Sahasranamarchana and the offering of fragrant jasmine flowers.
