Grand devotional finale at Srisailam Ugadi fete

Srisailam: The Ugadi Mahotsavams at the renowned Srisailam Temple concluded on a grand and devotional note on Friday, with the performance of final-day rituals including Poornahuti, Vasanthotsavam, Avabhrutha, and Trishoola Snanam. Special puja ceremonies were conducted for the presiding deities, drawing participation from temple priests, Vedic scholars, officials, and a large number of devotees.

As part of the concluding rituals, special puja and homams were performed in the Yagashala for Chandiswara Swamy. Sacred chants were recited for universal peace and well-being, followed by the ritualistic offering of bali and other traditional rites. The Poornahuti ceremony marked the culmination of the Yaga, during which offerings such as coconuts, fragrant substances, pearls, coral, and new garments were consigned to the sacred fire in accordance with Vedic traditions.

Following the Poornahuti, the Vasanthotsavam was performed, during which sanctified water infused with turmeric, lime, and aromatic substances was sprinkled on devotees by temple priests, symbolizing purification and prosperity. Subsequently, the Avabhritha ritual was conducted at Mallikagundam, where the idol of Chandiswara Swamy was taken in a ceremonial procession around the temple premises before being accorded with various holy substances including Panchamrutam, vibhuti, kumkum, turmeric water, and other ritual elements.

The festivities concluded with the Trishoola Snanam at Mallikagundam, where devotees participated in large numbers, believing that the ritual bath and sprinkling of sacred water cleanse sins and bring spiritual merit. Executive officer M Srinivasa Rao, members of the temple trust board, archakas, Vedic scholars and other officials attended the programme, marking the successful and spiritually enriching conclusion of the Ugadi Mahotsavams.