Grand Rathotsavam of Sri Kodandaram Swamy celebrated with devotion

Tirupati: As part of the annual Brahmotsavams of Sri Kodandarama Swamy in Tirupati, the Rathotsavam (chariot festival) was held in a grand manner on Tuesday morning, marking the eighth day of the festivities.

At around 8:30 AM, Lord Sri Kodandarama Swamy, along with Sita and Lakshmana, mounted the temple chariot and was taken in a procession through the four Mada streets.

The temple streets reverberated with the chanting of “Rama Nama” by devotees.

Accompanied by traditional drum beats, bhajan groups, and folk performances like kolatam, devotees enthusiastically pulled the chariot with deep devotion.

At every step, devotees offered camphor harathi. After completing the procession through the four Mada streets, the chariot returned to its original place, followed by Prabandham recitation, Vedic chanting (Sattumora), and final harathi.

The Rathotsavam holds deep spiritual significance. It symbolizes the human body as a chariot: the soul as the rider, the body as the chariot, intellect as the charioteer, mind as the reins, senses as the horses, and worldly objects as the paths.

This analogy imparts the philosophical understanding of the distinction between the soul (Atma) and the body (Anatma), thereby enlightening devotees with spiritual wisdom.

In the afternoon, Tirumanjanam and Asthanam will be conducted by the temple priests between 3 PM and 4 PM. Later in the evening, the Ashwa Vahana Seva will be held from 7 PM to 8:30 PM.

Among those present were Tirumala Pedda Jeeyar Swamy, TTD Board Member G Bhanu Prakash Reddy, Temple Deputy EO Nagaratna, Superintendent Munishankar, Temple Inspector Suresh, engineering officials, and a large number of devotees.