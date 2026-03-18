Grand rituals, cultural processions mark 2nd day of Ugadi festivities

Srisailam: The second day of the Ugadi Mahotsavams at the renowned Srisailam Temple was observed with religious fervour and devotion on Tuesday. Special puja rituals were performed for the presiding deities, followed by a series of sacred ceremonies in the Yagashala from 8:00 a.m., including Chandishwara Puja, Mandapaaradhana, and Rudra Homam conducted for the welfare of all. Chandi Homam was also performed separately in the Ammavari Yagashala.

As part of the celebrations, devotees participated in special Kumkumarchana and Navaavarana Archana offered to the Goddess.

The temple witnessed a steady inflow of pilgrims seeking blessings during the auspicious occasion.

Temple authorities stated that evening rituals, including pujas and Japaanushtanams, have been conducted from 5:30 p.m. with elaborate arrangements in place.

The Kailasa Vahana Seva a key highlight of the festivities was also held.

The processional deities after mounted on the Kailasa Vahana was taken out in a ceremonial procession through the temple streets as part of the traditional Gramotsavam. Devotees hold a strong belief that witnessing this divine procession brings prosperity and fulfils their wishes.

In continuation of the celebrations, the Goddess has been adorned in the Maha Durga Alankaram, symbolising divine power with eight arms carrying sacred weapons.

The Gramotsavam has featured a wide array of cultural performances, including Nadaswaram, Kolatam, Chekka Bhajana, Chenda Melam, folk dances, and traditional musical displays, showcasing the rich cultural heritage and spiritual significance of the Ugadi festival.