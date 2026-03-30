Grand Sri Rama Navami celebrations held at Ayodhya-style temple

Kadiri: Sri RamaNavami celebrations were held with religious fervour at Peddapalli village in Tanakal mandal, where a temple complex modelled on the Ayodhya Ram Mandir has been constructed.

BJP senior leader Vishnuvardhan Reddy, who attended the event as chief guest, appreciated the initiative of Mukthiyar Basha, describing it as a commendable effort that reflects communal harmony and devotion. He said he felt blessed to have darshan of Lord Sri Sita Rama on the occasion.

The celebrations witnessed participation from leaders of alliance parties, including BJP, TDP, and Jana Sena, along with district and mandal-level representatives.

Prominent attendees included local leaders such as Uttam Reddy, Sudarshan, Jana Sena Assembly in-charge Bhairava Prasad, and TDP district leader Nagendra, among others.

Speaking on the occasion, leaders noted that the event stood as a symbol of unity, with people from diverse communities coming together on a single platform to celebrate the festival in a spirit of devotion and harmony.

They emphasised that such gatherings set an example for society by promoting mutual respect and cultural integration.

Devotees from various parts of the State participated in large numbers, creating a vibrant and spiritual atmosphere in the village. The organisers expressed gratitude to the local residents for their active involvement in making the celebrations a grand success.

The leaders urged people to take part in the festivities and seek the blessings of Lord Sri Sita Rama.