Grand Ugadi celebrations culminate with rituals at Srisailam temple

Srisailam: Ugadi, the Telugu New Year festival, was celebrated with great religious fervour at the Srisailam Temple on Thursday. Marking the auspicious occasion, special pujas were performed to the presiding deities, followed by Chandishwara Puja, Mandapa Aradhana, and sacred chanting rituals for universal well-being.

The temple priests also conducted the revered Rudra Homam, while Chandi Homam was performed in the morning at the Ammavari Yagashala.

A large number of devotees thronged the temple to participate in the celebrations and witness the special Kumkumarchana and Navavarana Archana offered to the Goddess. The temple premises echoed with Vedic chants and devotional fervour throughout the day. The authorities have also scheduled evening rituals, including special pujas and Japa Anushthanam, to be conducted at 5:30 PM.

The highlight of the festivities is the grand Rathotsavam (chariot festival) which was held in the evening. As per tradition, rituals such as Rathanga Puja, Rathanga Homam, and Rathanga Bali have been performed before the procession. Offerings including pumpkins filled with grains, coconuts, and sacred rice were presented symbolically.

The deities were ceremoniously placed on the chariot and taken in a grand procession, accompanied by vibrant cultural performances such as Nadaswaram, Kolatam, Chekka Bhajana, Kerala Chenda Melam, and various folk art forms.

Adding to the spiritual significance, the Goddess has been adorned in the “Rama Vani Sevita Rajarajeshwari” Alankaram. Depicted with four hands holding a noose (Pasha), goad (Ankusha), lotus, and sugarcane bow, the deity has blessed devotees in this divine form. Temple authorities stated that darshan of the Goddess in this sacred alankaram is believed to fulfil devotees’ wishes and remove obstacles, attracting thousands of pilgrims to the shrine.